Evercore ISI Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $271.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

PSA stock opened at $256.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.