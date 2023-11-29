Evercore ISI Increases Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $132.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $126.14 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,331,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

