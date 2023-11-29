EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3,946.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 867,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 88.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,385.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

