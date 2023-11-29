Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 537.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

