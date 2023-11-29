ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 206.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,149 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Trupanion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $970,000.

TRUP stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

