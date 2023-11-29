ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 5,259 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after buying an additional 120,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

