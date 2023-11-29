ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 226.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 676,337 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 300,277 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 777,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 238,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 187,286 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $1,533,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $1,533,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,405 shares of company stock worth $6,020,789. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

