ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.93 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76,863 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170,728 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 199,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.