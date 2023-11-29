ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,757 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HRL opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 68.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods



Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

