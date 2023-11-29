ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,996 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

AUTL stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

