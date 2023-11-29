Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) is set to release its 10/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of ($7.18) per share for the quarter. Express has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$34.00–$30.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $435.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.65 million. Express had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 106.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Express Price Performance

Shares of EXPR opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Express has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Express by 57.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Express by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Express by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Express by 88.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Express during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

