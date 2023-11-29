Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,047 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4,531.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $764.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

