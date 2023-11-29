Financial Analysis: Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) versus Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Axfood AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $91.66 billion 0.30 $2.68 billion €2.42 ($2.66) 12.02 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.35

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of €0.82 ($0.90) per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.3%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Axfood AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 1 0 0 1.50 Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus price target of €31.24 ($34.33), suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.49% 15.93% 5.03% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Axfood AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

