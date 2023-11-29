Financial Analysis: Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) & Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pluri and Genenta Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genenta Science has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Pluri.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pluri has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -10,693.31% -150.51% -51.37% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and Genenta Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $290,000.00 84.39 -$28.32 million ($0.70) -0.84 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A

Genenta Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluri.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Pluri on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

