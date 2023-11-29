Financial Survey: SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GTT Communications and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group -33.41% -20.08% -4.97%

Volatility and Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and SoftBank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A SoftBank Group $49.21 billion 1.24 -$7.18 billion ($5.45) -3.81

GTT Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group.

Summary

GTT Communications beats SoftBank Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

