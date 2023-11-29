First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
