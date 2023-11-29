Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.66. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $681,508,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

