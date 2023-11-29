Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of FOX by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

