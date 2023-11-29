FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.94). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

EDSA stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in Edesa Biotech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

