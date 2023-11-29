FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of IPAR opened at $122.60 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $90.61 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

