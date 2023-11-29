Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.