Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) will announce its 10/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY24 guidance at $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.00-$2.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $53.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCO

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.