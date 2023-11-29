Gentex Co. (GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 17th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

