Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,898 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.26% of Chord Energy worth $144,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,640,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,603,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,603,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

