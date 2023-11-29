Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,936 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $177,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.