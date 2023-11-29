Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,498 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,498 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Lamar Advertising worth $152,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,186,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

LAMR stock opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.