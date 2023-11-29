Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 141,542 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Unity Software worth $146,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 710,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,660 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,313. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

