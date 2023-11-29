Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 242,619 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $185,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

