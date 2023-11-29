Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $181,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,678,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

