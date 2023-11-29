Geode Capital Management LLC Has $179.62 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $179,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCI opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,720. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

