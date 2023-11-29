Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $152,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,705,000 after acquiring an additional 981,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE OHI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.