Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $197,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NRG opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

