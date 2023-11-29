Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 439,924 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,924 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of US Foods worth $145,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

