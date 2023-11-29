Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,406 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $191,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

SSNC opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

