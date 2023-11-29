Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $183,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upped their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

OC opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

