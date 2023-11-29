Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Chesapeake Energy worth $154,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHK opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

