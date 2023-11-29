Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Lowered to $2.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.60 to $2.20 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gevo
Gevo Stock Up 0.9 %
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 546.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gevo
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.