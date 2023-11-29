Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Lowered to $2.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.60 to $2.20 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 546.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

