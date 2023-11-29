GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GFL opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

