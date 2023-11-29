Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Global-e Online Trading Up 2.6 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global-e Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 280,936 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.0% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,070,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
