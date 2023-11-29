Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $1,280,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 658,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $1,394,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.30 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

