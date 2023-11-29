Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.14

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 18504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.