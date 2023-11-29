Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of GPK opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

