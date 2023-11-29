Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,167 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CONMED were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in CONMED by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CONMED by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in CONMED by 7.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at $2,855,000.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

