Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after buying an additional 4,529,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 4,224,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

