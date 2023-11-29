Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.89. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.25 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXP

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.