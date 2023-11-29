Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 37.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.