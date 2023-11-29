Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,818 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

