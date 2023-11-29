Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AutoNation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $148.62. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

