Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of FOX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

