Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.